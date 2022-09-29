Christine McGuinness recently enjoyed a sunny getaway to Greece with her close pal Chelcee Grimes.

The presenter and author, 34, jetted off to Santorini for a brief holiday with singer Chelcee, 30, who she became close pals with when they both starred on the The Games together earlier this year.

Mum-of-three Christine, who split from her husband Paddy earlier this year, shared a string of photos from her and Chelcee’s luxury break and wrote: “69 hrs in Santorini. Siestas and Sunsets is just what I needed,” with a love heart emoji.

The 34 year old added a list with the following words: “Calm, rested, happy, healthy, and blessed,” with ticks at the end of each word.

Christine McGuinness recently enjoyed a sun-soaked getaway to Santorini

(Image: Instagram / Christine McGuinness)

The blonde beauty showed off her incredible figure in one snap as she modelled a turquoise bikini while relaxing round by the pool.

She held her hair up as she knelt down on a sun bed, and many of her followers were quick to compliment her.

“Wow turquoise is most definitely your colour!!” one person said, as another added: “body goals and holiday goals hehe – enjoy x.”

Another photo showed Christine looking relaxed as she explored Santorini in a khaki crochet maxi dress, which she paired with oversized sunglasses and sandals.

Christine showed off her incredible figure in a bright blue bikini

(Image: Christine McGuinness Instagram)

She and Chelcee enjoyed a brief getaway to Greece

(Image: Christine McGuinness Instagram)

She and Chelcee stayed at a lavish hotel which boasted an enormous infinity pool with incredible views. Chelcee shared a snap of herself happily posing in the pool, writing: “Santorini Called,” alongside a string of emojis.

The 30 year old looked incredible in a bright orange bikini and sandals, as she showcased her toned figure in one selfie, while others showed her and Christine holding their hands up to make a heart.

“Stunning stunning pictures Chelcee. xx,” one person wrote. A second added: “boss picks xxx”.

Christine’s fun-filled girls’ holiday comes after she recently announced she and her husband Paddy, 49, had called it quits after 11 years of marriage. Christine shares twins Penelope and Leo, nine, and daughter Felicity, six, with Paddy.

Chelcee shared a collection of snaps from the trip

(Image: Instagram / Christine McGuinness)

The singer looked stunning as she showed off her figure in an orange bikini

(Image: Instagram / Chelcee Grimes)

Chelcee formed a close bond with Christine when they starred on The Games together

(Image: Instagram / Chelcee Grimes)

In July, the former couple took to their Instagram stories to share a joint statement after multiple rumours claimed that their marriage was strained.

The statement read: “We hadn’t planned on sharing this publicly until we were ready but after the lack of privacy surrounding our personal life, we feel left with no other option but to clarify.

“A while ago we took the difficult decision to separate but our main focus as always is to continue loving and supporting our children.

“This was not an easy decision to make but we’re moving forward as the best parents we can be for our three beautiful children. We’ll always be a loving family, we still have a great relationship and still live happily in our family home together.”

