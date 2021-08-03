christine-brennan:-all-that-matters-is-biles-got-back-on-the-beam

JUST WATCHED
Simone Biles takes bronze medal in balance beam competition
24-year-old Simone Biles won a bronze medal in the women’s balance beam final competition, her second medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and her seventh Olympic medal overall. China took the other two medals with Guan Chenchen winning gold and China’s Tang Xijing taking silver.
Source: CNN
