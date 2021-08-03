Home NEWS Christine Brennan: All that matters is Biles got back on the beam
Christine Brennan: All that matters is Biles got back on the beam

USA's Simone Biles looks on following her routine during the Women's Balance Beam Final on day eleven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Center on Tuesday, August 03, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.

    Simone Biles takes bronze medal in balance beam competition

24-year-old Simone Biles won a bronze medal in the women’s balance beam final competition, her second medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and her seventh Olympic medal overall. China took the other two medals with Guan Chenchen winning gold and China’s Tang Xijing taking silver.

