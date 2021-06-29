Christina Aguilera slams Britney Spears conservatorship case as ‘devastating’ and ‘demeaning’ – Entertainment Weekly News

From one pop star and former Mouseketeer to another, Christina Aguilera is showing her full support for Britney Spears amid her bid to end her conservatorship.

“These past few days I’ve been thinking about Britney and everything she is going through,” Aguilera tweeted Monday, along with a photo of her and Spears together as kids. “It is unacceptable that any woman, or human, wanting to be in control of their own destiny might not be allowed to live life as they wish.”

Spears, who has been living under a legal conservatorship since 2008, delivered devastating testimony last week at the latest hearing in her ongoing case, detailing a list of abuses she has allegedly suffered under the guardianship while pleading with the judge for the arrangement to be terminated.

The conservatorship puts Spears’ personal life, career choices, and fortune of almost $60 million in the hands of her conservator – which has primarily been her father, Jamie Spears. Appearing virtually in court, the performer said that she wanted to “share my story with the world instead of being a hush-hush secret,” including allegations that her conservators have abused their control of her, like preventing her from seeing a doctor to remove an IUD so she could try to have another child.

“To be silenced, ignored, bullied or denied support by those ‘close’ to you is the most depleting, devastating and demeaning thing imaginable,” Aguilera tweeted Monday in response to Spears’ testimony. “The harmful mental and emotional damage this can take on a human spirit is nothing to be taken lightly.”

She added: “Every woman must have the right to her own body, her own reproductive system, her own privacy, her own space, her own healing and her own happiness.”

While Aguilera acknowledged that she doesn’t know what’s going on behind the scenes with Spears, she said she still wanted to “share from my heart” after what she’s witnessed in the media.

“The conviction and desperation of this plea for freedom leads me to believe that this person I once knew has been living without compassion or decency from those in control,” Aguilera wrote. “To a woman who has worked under conditions and pressure unimaginable to most, I promise you she deserves all of the freedom possible to live her happiest life. My heart goes out to Britney. She deserves all the TRUE love and support in the world.”

Aguilera and Spears go way back, having both been a part of The Mickey Mouse Club between 1993 and 1994 as kids, along with Ryan Gosling and Justin Timberlake. Timberlake, who dated Spears between 1999 and 2002, also spoke out in support of Spears, along with other celebrities such as Mariah Carey, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Keke Palmer.

