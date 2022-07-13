Home NEWS “Christians have nothing to fear. Tinubu allowed his only wife to be a practicing Christian and pastor under his roof for about 40 years” – Festus Keyamo
Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, has stated that Nigerians and Christians in general, have nothing to fear over the Muslim-Muslim ticket his party, APC has presented ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

Last Sunday, July 10, the APC Presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, a Muslim, announced former Borno state governor, Kashim Shettima, a Muslim, as his running mate. The revelation has been greeted with mixed reactions with a lot of Christians saying it is a slap on the Christian community.

Some argue that Bola Ahmed’s decision to pick a Muslim as his running mate implied that he could not find a competent Christian to run with.

In a series of tweets shared on Tuesday night, Keyamo said Christians have nothing to fear. He shared that Tinubu is so tolerant that he allowed his only wife, Remi Tinubu become a Pastor in his own house. Remi was made a pastor in the Redeemed Christian Church of God in August of 2018.

