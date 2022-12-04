Christian Pulisic’s status for USA’s showdown with the Netherlands confirmed

An update on the wellbeing of United States national team talisman Christian Pulisic has been forthcoming late on Friday evening.

Wide-man Pulisic, of course, set pulses racing across the US’ fanbase earlier this week.

This came upon the Chelsea star – just minutes on from netting what proved to be a crucial winner during a World Cup group stage showdown with Iran – being forced into a premature departure from proceedings.

Ensuing post-match medical tests, in turn, revealed a ‘pelvic contusion’.

Pulisic was therefore labelled as an early doubt to feature in the Stars and Stripes’ next outing, a Last-16 showdown with the Netherlands on Saturday evening.

As alluded to above, though, late on Friday, a fresh insight into the situation has been forthcoming.

And the news will come as a major source of relief for all associated with his country.

As per an official statement across the United States’ social media platforms, Pulisic has ‘been cleared to play in tomorrow’s match versus Netherlands’.

The 24-year-old, as a result, is expected to feature from the off at the Khalifa International Stadium.

