christian-pulisic-under-fire-from-animal-rights-group-following-stunt-involving-vulnerable-species

(CNN) Christian Pulisic has been criticized by conservationists for posting a video on Instagram of himself performing football tricks above a goliath grouper fish, before falling into the water and landing on top of the vulnerable marine species.

The 22-year-old Chelsea and US men’s international star, who has been spending the off-season in Florida, was sitting on the edge of a boat doing kick-ups above the fish, which was hooked on a line below him as others filmed the stunt.

Pulisic then lost his balance and landed on top of the fish, which can be seen flailing about in the water, before he climbed back onto the boat.

It was not clear where Pulisic was when the incident happened, but in the Instagram post, Pulisic tagged an account linked to BlacktipH, a fishing collective based in Florida. His video was also retweeted from BlacktipH’s Twitter profile, with the caption, “Christian Pulisic living on the edge.”

They also posted a video of Pulisic catching and releasing a shark from their Instagram page.