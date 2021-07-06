-
The Telegraph
John McEnroe faces backlash for Emma Raducanu retirement comments
John McEnroe was criticised by Ajla Tomljanovic after the BBC commentator implied Emma Raducanu could not “handle it” following the Brit’s retirement from their last-16 match at Wimbledon on Monday night. The three-time men’s champion claimed “it just got a little bit too much” for Raducanu, who withdrew on medical grounds trailing 3-0 in the second set against Ajla Tomljanovic. Raducanu has suffered breathing difficulties during the second set but McEnroe immediately suggested the incident coul
The Telegraph
Emma Raducanu’s fairytale Wimbledon run over after Briton retires injured against Ajla Tomljanovic
Emma Raducanu’s Wimbledon story ended in an unfortunate way as she retired from her fourth-round match with Alja Tomljanovic after 75 minutes’ play. The end arrived abruptly and unexpectedly, following a medical time-out in the second set which was brought on by breathing difficulties. The immediate cause of the issue was not clear, although Raducanu seemed to be struggling physically and mentally with this intense battle. She called the trainer to the court while trailing Tomljanovic by a 6-4,
Associated Press
Ohtani hits 31st homer, ties Matsui’s Japanese MLB HR record
Shohei Ohtani has hit his major league-leading 31st homer of the season for the Los Angeles Angels, tying Hideki Matsui’s record for the most homers in a Major League Baseball season by a Japanese-born player. Ohtani crushed a 459-foot solo shot off Baltimore’s Thomas Eshelman in the third inning Sunday, clearing the ficus trees behind the center field fence. With his 14th homer in the last 17 games, the Halos’ two-way sensation tied the MLB homer record for Japanese-born players set by Matsui in 2004.
The Telegraph
Emma Raducanu bows out at Wimbledon but still has 3 million reasons to smile
Having played just once against the tennis elite ahead of her Wimbledon whirlwind, Emma Raducanu’s career earnings stood at £28,762. Barely a week on, however, and British tennis’s new golden girl’s “smile alone” has been valued by marketeers at £3 million, despite her disappointing loss against Australian Ajla Tomljanovic on Monday night. A new world of megabucks brand endorsements now beckons for the down-to-earth Bromley teenager who only sat her A-levels two months ago. The 18-year-old’s lon