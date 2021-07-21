Chrissy Teigen says she may be in ‘cancel club’ forever following cyberbullying scandal – Fox News

Chrissy Teigen thinks there’s a possibility she could be in the “cancel club” forever.

The 35-year-old “Cravings” author was spotted out and about in Los Angeles on Tuesday when she was caught by TMZ cameras. The mother of two was on her way to pick up her daughter Luna where she was asked about a myriad of things going on with celebs, mainly Addison Rae’s recent controversy surrounding her greeting former President Donald Trump at UFC 264 earlier this month.

“I have decided I am not getting involved in anyone’s s–t ever again,” Teigen replied.

The former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model was then asked to weigh in on how long she thinks she’ll be in her “cancel club” which she previously said she was a member of after facing backlash for her cyberbullying scandal.

Chrissy Teigen surfaced in Los Angeles in late June in the wake of her cyberbullying scandal.

(Photo by Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images via Getty Images)

“I don’t know. Could be forever,” Teigen reacted. “I have no idea.”

Teigen went on to share that she’s just focusing on being a good mother and wife.

“All I can do is live my life and take care of my kids and family. Everyone else can make their choice,” she said while walking.

Teigen appeared to be in good spirits despite being open about her depression as of late. During the two-minute video of the star making her way to her daughter’s school, she agreed to take some selfies with fans.

She also revealed that she’s received some kind words from other members of “cancel club.”

“They reached to me and they’ve been amazing,” she said without naming those individuals, further joking that it’s a “secret” society.

Teigen previously opened up on Instagram about what it’s been like to deal with the fallout. She admitted it’s been tough for her to go out in public.

Chrissy Teigen jokingly asked on Instagram if there was a ‘cancel club reunion’ she could attend.

(Mike Coppola/WireImage)

“Iiiii don’t really know what to say here…just feels so weird to pretend nothing happened in this online world but feel like utter sh-t in real life,” Teigen wrote in a lengthy caption. “Going outside sucks and doesn’t feel right, being at home alone with my mind makes my depressed head race. But I do know that however I’m handling this now isn’t the right answer.

Teigen also appeared to debunk a recent claim made by Courtney Stodden , who shaded the former “Lip Sync Battle” co-host for failing to apologize.

“I have reached out to her. I texted her,” Teigen said.

Stodden, who is non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, claimed that Teigen, 35, had previously bullied them on Twitter and even suggested they commit suicide. Just last week, Stodden shared a screenshot of a message they received from Jason Biggs, who apologized for past comments he made about them.

“This is what a personal apology looks like,” they wrote alongside the screenshot. “Everyone makes mistakes but not everyone takes real accountability. Jason, I felt this. I wish you love and immense success to you and your family @biggsjason.”