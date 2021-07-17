Chrissy Teigen mourns death of her French bulldog Pippa – Devdiscourse

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 17-07-2021 22:56 IST | Created: 17-07-2021 22:56 IST

American model Chrissy Teigen, and her family mourned the demise of their beloved 10-year-old French bulldog- Pippa. Chrissy took to her Instagram handle, and announced the passing of her beloved dog on Friday night (local time), saying her beloved little Pippa “just died in my arms, not long ago.” She got sentimental in an emotional IG post remembering the day she picked her up from Florida and documented their trip home.

She said, “[Pippa] was a sassy broad – loved her pearl necklace and never took sh*t from ANY new dog we brought in. Our road dog with Sade, a tour dog for years. [W]e loved her so much. We love you sweet girl. I know you’re giving puddy hell up there. Thank you for giving us your whole life.” On a related note, Puddy was Chrissy’s 9-year-old English bulldog that died in 2018.

Chrissy’s husband and singer John Legend also shared the sad news by posting a picture of Pippa on his Instagram handle. He wrote, “living her best life” because she is “on the road with her dad, wearing pearls.” He called Pippa “smart, fancy” and a dog who “didn’t take any sh*t.” The family’s sad news comes after Chrissy recently spoke about how depressed she feels knowing that she has been made a part of the “cancel club” following her cyberbullying scandal.

Chrissy added, “Going outside sucks and doesn’t feel right, being at home alone with my mind makes my depressed head race.” (ANI)

