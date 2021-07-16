Chrissy Teigen mourns death of her beloved dog Pippa – CNN

(CNN) Chrissy Teigen is mourning the death of her beloved dog Pippa.

The model turned TV personality shared on Instagram on Thursday that the 10-year-old French bulldog ,which she shares with husband John Legend, “just died in my arms.”

“Our beautiful little pippa just died in my arms, not long ago,” she wrote alongside a snap of her snuggling her canine companion. “She was 10, I remember picking her up in Gainesville and documenting our trip home.”

Paying tribute to her “sassy broad,” she told her 34.9 million followers that Pippa “loved her pearl necklace and never took s**t from ANY new dog we brought in.”

Teigen continued: “Our road dog with Sade, a tour dog for years. we loved her so much. We love you sweet girl. I know you’re giving puddy hell up there. Thank you for giving us your whole life.”