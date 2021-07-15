Chrissy Teigen Is Still Talking About Being ‘Canceled’

Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage

In the month since apologizing for her “asshole past” after a slew of bullying allegations, Chrissy Teigen resumed posting pretty much as normal on Instagram — photos of her kids, various hot sauces, trips to Italy, etc. However, on Wednesday night, she decided to share more of her thoughts on being relegated to the self-proclaimed “cancel club.” “[I] don’t really know what to say here,” she wrote, “[It] just feels so weird to pretend nothing happened in this online world but feel like utter shit in real life.”

To recap: In May, Teigen faced a significant amount of backlash after reality-TV personality Courtney Stodden spoke to The Daily Beast about abusive messages Teigen allegedly used to send them. She “wouldn’t just publicly tweet about wanting me to take ‘a dirt nap’ but would privately DM me and tell me to kill myself,” Stodden told the site. “Things like ‘I can’t wait for you to die.’” Stodden’s allegations prompted other old social-media posts to resurface, specifically tweets in which Teigen had harassed celebrities like Lindsay Lohan and Teen Mom’s Farrah Abraham. In June, Teigen wrote a blog post saying she was “truly ashamed” of her past and apologized for her old tweets. “I’m in the process of privately reaching out to the people I insulted,” she wrote on Medium. “It’s like my own version of that show My Name Is Earl!”

Teigen’s multiple apologies came as brands had already begun distancing from her. After Stodden’s interview, Bloomingdale’s reportedly pulled an impending contract, and Macy’s removed Teigen’s cookware line from its website. Later, cleaning-supply brand Safely, which Teigen had launched with Kris Jenner, announced that Teigen would temporarily step away from the company. Most recently, Teigen’s guest-narration role on Netflix’s Never Have I Ever was filled by Gigi Hadid.

Now, Teigen says she has been feeling “lost” and “depressed,” noting, “I desperately wanna communicate with you guys instead of pretending everything is okay. I’m not used to any other way!!” She added, “Cancel club is a fascinating thing and I have learned a whollllle lot. Only a few understand it and it’s impossible to know til you’re in it. And it’s hard to talk about it in that sense because obviously you sound whiney when you’ve clearly done something wrong. It just sucks. There is no winning. But there never is here anyhow.”

Teigen’s post almost seems to recognize the irony of her lamenting “cancellation” to an audience of nearly 35 million: “I don’t even know if it’s good to say any of this because it’s gonna get brutally picked apart.” However, she apparently is self-aware enough to know that she can’t stop herself: “I can’t do this silent shit anymore!” She ended her post with the tongue-in-cheek request “If you or someone you know has also been cancelled please let me know if there is a cancel club reunion because I could use some time off my couch!”