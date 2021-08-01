- Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim Flaunt Fiery Romance | E! News E! News
- Chrishell Stause Is Breezy for Summer in Lace Shorts & $80 Studded Sandals With Jason Oppenheim Footwear News
- Selling Sunset: How Jason & Chrishell’s Romance Will Affect Work Dynamic Screen Rant
- Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim Showcase Their Fiery Romance With Sizzling Kiss in Rome E! Online
- Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause & Jason Oppenheim Look So Happy Together During Trip to Italy! Just Jared
- View Full coverage on Google News