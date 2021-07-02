Chris Pratt talks Thor 4 and Guardians of the Galaxy 3, saying Taika Waititi is a “genius” – Gamesradar

Marvel star Chris Pratt has spoken about his roles in upcoming MCU movies Thor: Love and Thunder and Guardians of the Galaxy 3, praising the directors of both projects.

Pratt told Variety that Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn and Thor: Love and Thunder helmer Taika Waititi were “rock stars in their own way,” adding that Waititi was a “madman” and a “genius”.

Filming on Thor 4 wrapped last month, but in typical Marvel fashion, plot details are being kept tightly under wraps. However, a whole host of famous faces were spotted on set, including some surprising cameos from A-list actors and returning characters . There’s even been some leaked video footage, which gives us a sneak peek of Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster with her hands on Mjolnir .

Continuing to sing Waititi’s praises, Pratt added: “He is the kind of guy who can deliver an amazing movie… That’s the destination. The journey to getting there [is] just as fun as watching the movie. He’s vibrant, he’s always making the crew laugh, he’s doing bits. You can’t believe he’s the director.”

As for the third installment of Guardians of the Galaxy, the most Pratt could give away was an enigmatic “James Gunn is back.” However, he did confirm that filming on the movie will begin later this year, and we know that it’s scheduled for release in May 2023.

As well as the Marvel projects on his plate, Pratt is also set to star in Jurassic World 3 , the final movie in the dino franchise that’s set for release in June 2022 after a series of delays, as well as the Amazon thriller series The Terminal List. He’ll also reprise the role of Star-Lord for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, a TV special set sometime during the events of Thor 4 and Guardians 3. His latest project, the sci-fi movie The Tomorrow War , has just started streaming on Amazon.