Chris Pratt Challenged Dave Bautista to a Wrestling Match While Blacked Out on Ambien – menshealth.com

Chris Pratt may be one of the most consistently booked action heroes in modern cinema, from Guardians of the Galaxy to Jurassic World to his new movie The Tomorrow War, but even he knows he has his limits. For instance, while he was a wrestler in high school, he is well aware he probably couldn’t take on his Guardians co-star (and former pro wrestler) Dave Bautista. That doesn’t mean he hasn’t thought about it, though.

In a recent interview with James Corden on The Late Late Show, Pratt spoke about how he and his brother both had a passion for wrestling. “We were both wrestlers,” he said, “and so we wrestled for like, no less than six or seven hours a day in the living room, just destroying the furniture… We went to some of the WrestleManias down in Seattle.”

He then segued into a pretty funny story from the Guardians set involving himself and Bautista, who plays Drax the Destroyer in the MCU.

“There was a moment in my life where I would take sleep aids to help me sleep, and I don’t any more, because of things like this,” he began. “I would text people. And I’m blacked out. I have no idea what I’m texting people, on like an Ambien. I took Ambien, the next day he comes in, he goes ‘hey man, that text you sent last night.’ I go ‘what text?’ He goes ‘you don’t remember? Hahahaha…’ He walks out and I was like ‘what did I text him?!'”

“I look at my phone, it’s a text like this long,” he continued. “It was like: ‘Dave, I want to wrestle. I want to wrestle you, no-one needs to know, but I just need to know, I think I can take you. I think I could wrestle you bro, like collegiate rules, no elbows no knees, I just want to feel the power.'”

Fortunately, no such encounter ever occurred, at least to Pratt’s memory, and he swears he has learned his lesson. “I was mortified, like oh my god,” he said. “Dave would kill me, so bad… He is, by far, the toughest dude in all of Hollywood.”

