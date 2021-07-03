“Chris Paul to the Knicks?”: Rival NBA executives fear the Suns superstar will leave Devin Booker to team up… – The Sportsrush

Chris Paul has a player option entering the 2021-22 season, and the Knicks could be his possible landing spot if he decides to leave the Suns.

Earlier, this week CP3 created history when the Phoenix Suns defeated the LA Clippers 4-2 in the WCF. Thus making it Paul’s first NBA Finals appearance and the Suns’ first since 1993.

CP3 has turned the fortunes of the Suns’ franchise since he arrived in Phoenix. The Arizona team that had been unable to make it to the playoffs for 10-years had cemented its position as the 2nd seed in the stacked western conference.

CP3 was one of the major reasons for the success of the Suns this year. The veteran point guard is known to be one of the best leaders in the NBA. Paul’s influence in the locker room was clearly evident.

The sudden rise of Deandre Ayton and Cameron Payne in the 2021 NBA Playoffs are prime examples of Paul’s ability to galvanize his troops.

Suns star Devin Booker had the following to say about CP3’s effect on the Suns’ franchise this year:

“ People have to understand, his effect isn’t just his points and his assists. It’s keeping people in line, leading every day. That alone should have him in the MVP conversation every single year.”

Also read: “Chris Paul went to his spot and did what he does”: Shaquille O’Neal reveals what inspired the astonishing second-half performance by the Suns’ star

As Paul enters the final year of his 4-year contract, it will be interesting to see if he continues to stay with the Suns or take his talents to the basketball mecca.

Is Chris Paul to the New York Knicks a possibility?

The Houston Rockets had signed CP3 to a 4-year $159M contract during 2017. The Rockets had one of the most successful seasons with Paul. They ended the 2017-18 season with a 65-17 record and were the top seed in the western conference.

The 2018 NBA Playoffs had the Rockets in the WCF, where they faced the heavily stacked Golden State Warriors. Despite the Warriors being considered favorites to win the series, the Rockets had a 3-2 lead over the defending champions.

However, Paul’s unfortunate hamstring injury during Game five of the 2018 WCF had resulted in the Warriors snatching the series back from them.

The Following season CP3 continued to struggle with injuries that would cause the Rockets to trade him to the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for Russell Westbrook.

Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta even called CP3’s contract the worst in all of the sports. Nevertheless, Paul would go on to lead the OKC to the playoffs as the 5th seed and was at the same time an All-Star during the year.

After his stint with the Thunder, Paul was traded to the Phoenix Suns, who are now in the 2021 NBA Finals.

As Paul enters the player option in his contract, rumors suggest that the veteran point guard could sign with the New York Knicks.

Several agents for point guards in the 2021 free agent class fear New York as a possible landing spot for Chris Paul, per @IanBegley According to Ian Begley, New York would only be an option for Paul if he and Phoenix didn’t reach an agreement. (Via https://t.co/qnl3kf1FJn) pic.twitter.com/ogjQRLywcK — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) July 2, 2021

The Knicks had their first playoff appearance since 2013 this year. The Knicks, who were considered in the dumps till the 2020-21 NBA season, had a complete turnaround the following season.

The hiring of coach Tom Thibodeau as head coach followed by Julius Randle winning the most improved player of the year has made the Knicks an attractive destination once again.

The basketball mecca has one of the best fans in the world and is considered to be one of the biggest markets in the country.

Also read: “Chris Paul didn’t cheat the process or join a superteam”: Kendrick Perkins praises Suns star for going on a championship quest ‘he right way’

It would be interesting to see what would be the next chapter in the veteran point guard’s decorated career. Though he has had the most successful year of his career in Phoenix. There is no denying that the bright lights of MSG are hard to resist for any NBA player.