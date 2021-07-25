Chris Meloni’s Undercover Arc on Law & Order Gave Us a God-Tier Beard – GQ

Welcome to another edition of Grooming Gods. This week: mini manicures, timeless swooshes, and some very choice beards.

Chris Meloni on set. James Devaney/GC Images

Chris Meloni

We’re can’t confirm that “Law & Order: Organized Crime” wrote in an undercover storyline just so Meloni could show up with this beard, but we certainly suspect it.

Kid Cudi

If those two fingers look this cool, we can’t imagine what’s happening with the rest of the manicure

Pharrell

When Pharrell says “I woke up like this,” he means it literally.

Courtesy of John Mayer / @johnmayer

John Mayer

If you have any intel on where Mayer gets his volumizing shampoo, please reach out.

Jonah Hill in Venice, California. Backgrid

Jonah Hill

One of the best beards anywhere on the plant is still going strong, seen here with an astonishingly groovy bodega run outfit.

Chase Stokes in Los Angeles. APEX/MEGA/GC Image

Chase Stokes

Even in the days of Netflix stardom, heartthrob hair remains supremely swooshy.

Tom Sandoval in Los Angeles. GP/Star Max/GC Images

Tom Sandoval

In case you needed further proof that Sandoval is the number one guy in this group, we present: this mustache.

Cobi Jones in Los Angeles. JOCE/Bauer-Griffin

Cobi Jones

The Team USA soccer stalwart was always known for his deadlocks, but this (slightly) closer crop might looks even better.