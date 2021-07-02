Home WORLD NEWS Chris Hansen: Arrest warrant issued for ‘To Catch a Predator’ host
An arrest warrant has been issued for former ‘To Catch a Predator’ host Chris Hansen after he failed to appear in court. (Stamford Police Department)

An arrest warrant has been issued for former ‘To Catch a Predator’ host Chris Hansen after he failed to appear in court.

The warrant announced on Thursday was issued in Michigan and comes after authorities say Mr Hansen ignored a subpoena in relation to a police sting operation conducted in October 2020. Mr Hansen had been called to testify about the sting operation.

Mr Hansen said on Instagram late on Thursday that the legal problems stemmed from “miscommunication about a hearing”.

“Defense lawyers for accused predator Michael Lott had requested video from the investigation… The matter is currently being resolved!” Mr Hansen wrote on the social media platform.

The sting in the investigation resulted in the arrest of three men who allegedly had planned to meet underage girls for sex.

Shiawassee County Prosecuting Attorney Scott Koerner confirmed that a bench warrant has been issued for Mr Hansen, WEYI reported.

