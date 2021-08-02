Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos by Getty Images

And now, for Chloe Fineman’s best impression of a Golden Age Hollywood actress. The Saturday Night Live featured player is set to join Damien Chazelle’s upcoming drama Babylon alongside Curb Your Enthusiasm and The Goldbergs star Jeff Garlin, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The latest from the writer-director, following his 2020 Netflix series The Eddy, centers on Hollywood during the shift from silent pictures to talkies; a source previously told THR the film was “Great Gatsby on steroids.” Babylon is also set to star Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, across from each other once again after 2019’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, alongside Fences’s Jovan Adepo, The Exorcist’s Li Jun Li, Inherent Vice’s Katherine Waterson, and newcomer Diego Calva. The list of appearances in the ensemble flick goes on to include Jean Smart, Olivia Wilde, Spike Jonze, Max Minghella, Samara Weaving, Flea, and Tobey Maguire. No details have been given about the roles, although Fineman’s casting marks one of her first film roles since she joined SNL in 2019. The film, currently shooting in Los Angeles, is set to premiere in December 2022.