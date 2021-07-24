Home SPORTS Chivas vs Atletico San Luis: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview
Chivas vs Atletico San Luis: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

The hosts will be out to improve on last season’s two reclassification finishes, against a side desperate to avoid another scrap at the bottom

Chivas will be out to ensure that their new Liga MX campaign gets off to a winning start when they host last term’s bottom dwellers Atletico San Luis at Estadio Akron.

The hosts arguably underperformed last term, but will be full of confidence heading into the new season, while their visitors will be desperate to avoid another rat race near the bottom of both the Apertura and Clausura.

Ahead of the game, Goal has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

In the United States (US), Liga MX matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (watch with a 7-day free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Team news & rosters

Position Chivas roster
Goalkeepers Gudino, Rodriguez, Jimenez
Defenders Mayorga, Sepulveda, Briseno, Olivas, Ponce, Mier, Aguayo, Calderon
Midfielders Molina, Sanchez, Brizuela, Angulo, Beltran, Torres, Flores, Carlos Cisneros
Forwards Huerta, Antuna, Zaldivar, Vega, Godinez, Ronaldo Cisneros, Peralta

Reclassification finishes in both phases of last season – and a semi-final spot in the Guardianes 2020 – marked something of a pick-me-up for Chivas, but still saw them some way off the highs of 2018, when their CONCACAF Champions League triumph followed a domestic double the year before.

They’ll hope to make it a winning start to the new campaign this time around though, as Victor Manuel Vucetich – a former Champions League winner with Monterrey – looks to further his side’s prospects this term.

Predicted Chivas starting XI: Rodriguez; Sanchez, Sepulveda, Olivas, Ponce; Brizuela, Molina; Antuna, Angulo, Vega; Zaldivar.

Position Atletico San Luis roster
Goalkeepers Barovero, Sanchez, Urtiaga
Defenders Pinuelas, Coelho, Chavez, Orona, Lozano, Bilbao, Diaz, Emmanuel Garcia, Uziel Garcia
Midfielders Castro, Mejia, Berterame, Sanabria, Batallini, Munoz, Waller, Guemez, Cantu, Duque, Clemente, Gonzalez
Forwards Bareiro, Moragrega, Vombergar, Lozano, Calzadilla

The only way is up for Atletico, after they came bottom of the Liga MX coefficient table last season, following a disaster of a campaign that saw just six league wins in 34 games.

With new coach Marcelo Mendez at the helm now, they face the first serious test of whether they can bounce back to avoid a foot-of-the-table scrap again this term.

Predicted Atletico San Luis starting XI:  Barovero; Chavez, Pinuelas, Bilbao, Emmanuel Garcia; Duque, Cantu; Batallini, Castro, Clemente; Bareiro.

Last five results

Chivas results Atletico San Luis results
Pachuca 1-3 Chivas (Jul 16) Atlas 1-1 Atletico San Luis (Jul 17)
Monterrey 1-0 Chivas (Jul 11) Atletico San Luis 1-0 Correcaminos (Jul 14)
Tigres 0-0 Chivas (Jul 7) Leon 2-0 Atletico San Luis (Jul 10)
Pachuca 4-2 Chivas (May 10) Atletico San Luis 6-0 Reboceros (Jul 7)
Chivas 0-0 Tigres (May 1) Atletico San Luis 1-6 Pachuca (Apr 30)

Head-to-head

Date Result
Jan 22, 2021 Atletico San Luis 3-1 Chivas
Aug 16, 2020 Chivas 2-1 Atletico San Luis
Feb 1, 2020 Atletico San Luis 2-2 Chivas
Aug 11, 2019 Chivas 3-0 Atletico San Luis
Feb 28, 2019 Chivas 2-1 Atletico San Luis
