chirag-hits-out-at-govt,-can’t-take-us-of-people’s-hearts

NEW DELHI: Lok

Janshakti Party

(Ram Vilas) chief,

Chirag Paswan

on Sunday slammed the Centre saying while the government can “evict him” from a bungalow, his party remains in the “hearts” of people.

Speaking at the inauguration of his party office at North Avenue, Paswan said, “We will go ahead with more zeal and determination. Our beloved leader was never afraid of putting up a fight against anything that’s wrong. You have only evicted us from a house built of brick and cement. But can anyone take us out from the hearts of people?” he asked a cheering crowd outside his official residence.

Before eviction of Paswan family from 12, Janpath, the bungalow was the office address of the

LJP

founded by late Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan and subsequently the faction led by Chirag.

The two-time MP has been touring extensively in Bihar to regain the support of Paswan’s followers.

Chirag

has maintained that he is now focusing on strengthening the party and would take a call about alliance when elections are near.

