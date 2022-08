Advanced Micro Devices Inc. reported a sharp increase in quarterly sales, driven by strength in its data-center business where rival Intel Corp. has been stumbling, but issued a muted outlook for the current period.

AMD on Tuesday said sales reached $6.6 billion in its second quarter, up 70% from a year earlier and ahead of Wall Street expectations. Profit fell 37% to $447 million, reflecting adjustments linked to AMD’s acquisition of Xilinx Inc.