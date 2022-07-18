Home Business Chip Investment Decisions Await Congressional Action on $52 Billion Funding Bill
Business

Chip Investment Decisions Await Congressional Action on $52 Billion Funding Bill

by News
0 views
chip-investment-decisions-await-congressional-action-on-$52-billion-funding-bill

Political wrangling in Congress over government funding for the semiconductor industry is leaving tens of billions of dollars of potential factory projects hanging in limbo and could dent the ambitions of some political and industry leaders to recharge America’s chip-making prowess.

Numerous companies are waiting for Congress to pass a $52 billion incentive package for chip production and research before committing to significant expansion efforts, according to company executives and funding proposal documents. The expansion plans anticipated getting part of their funding from the subsidy package, which early on had bipartisan support in Congress and has been backed by the Biden administration.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Boeing Closes In on Making New Dreamliner Deliveries

Fed Preparing to Lift Rates Another 0.75 Percentage...

Supermarkets, Restaurants Hire Security and Limit Hours to...

What Is the True Cost of Inflation? It’s...

People Have Money but Feel Glum—What Does That...

Elon Musk’s Inner Circle Rocked by Fight Over...

Manchin Balks at Global Minimum Tax Backed by...

All Jobs Businesses Cut in Pandemic Are Back,...

Ukraine Leans on Elon Musk’s Starlink in Fight...

Cities and Towns Are Paying Tech Workers to...

Leave a Reply