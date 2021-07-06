Chinwe Egwim appointed Chief Economist, Coronation Merchant Bank – Nairametrics

Leading financial institution, Coronation Merchant Bank Limited, has announced the appointment of Chinwe Egwim as the Chief Economist of the Bank as of June 28, 2020.

Prior to joining Coronation Merchant Bank, she had worked at FBNQuest Merchant Bank, FBN Capital, Fitch Ratings Milan and the Central Bank of Nigeria. She holds a Masters in Financial Economics from Kingston University London, a BA in Economics from Kwame Nkrumah University Kumasi Ghana and is an alumna of the European School of Economics.

With over 500 published economic notes under her belt, Chinwe has carved a niche as an outstanding economist renowned for consistently applying rigorous analysis in her work whilst ensuring Africa’s economic landscape is better understood. Her contributions have also supported high-level committees’ setup by development agencies like the World Bank. Furthermore, she has been included in IMF Article IV consultations and is also an active member of the Africa Development Bank Meetings. Presently, she sits as a member of the board committee on research at the Nigeria Economic Summit Group and has served as Resident Economist for the research-based initiative, AiR – Africa Investment Roundtable.

Commenting on her appointment, the Managing Director/CEO of Coronation Merchant Bank, Banjo Adegbohungbe said, “Chinwe brings in a wealth of experience in economic analysis and financial matters. Her broad experience and competence – within macroeconomics, research, as well as economic policy and reforms -positions her appropriately to provide strategic insights for our customers. We are certain she will be an excellent addition to the Coronation team and we trust she will enjoy working with us.”

About Coronation Merchant Bank

Coronation Merchant Bank was established in 2015 to provide wholesale banking to a long-underserved market. The Bank offers Corporate & Investment Banking, Private Banking/Wealth Management and, Global Markets/Treasury Services to its niche clientele. It presently has two branches located in Abuja and Port Harcourt with its Head Office in Lagos, Nigeria.

The Bank has been the recipient of numerous international and national awards for product innovation and sound corporate governance practices. Some of the international awards it received in 2020 and 2019 include Best Investment Bank in Nigeria by Global Finance, Best Investment Bank in Nigeria by World Finance, Best Investment Bank in Nigeria by Global Banking & Finance Review, Best Investment Bank by Global Business Outlook and Best Investment Bank in Nigeria by International Finance.

The Bank’s nimble business strategy has enabled it to record considerable success in the few years of its operations. The bank has been rated ‘B-‘ with a Stable Outlook by Fitch, one of the ‘Top 3’ global rating agencies, making it the first and only Nigerian Merchant Bank to receive an international risk rating. It has also attained a strong investment grade rating of “A+” with a stable outlook in 2021 (the highest among Merchant Banks in Nigeria) from Nigeria’s foremost rating Agency – Agusto & Co.