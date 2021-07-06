Chinese Stocks, Didi Stock Fall As Beijing Readies Data Security Law Amid U.S. Friction – Investor’s Business Daily

Tencent Music Entertainment (TME) and other New York-listed Chinese stocks fell on Tuesday as Beijing stepped up pressure on Didi Global (DIDI) amid its recent initial public offering. While Didi stock and Tencent stock tumbled, shares in Weibo (WB) gained amid reports that it could go private.

China’s cybersecurity regulator on Monday instructed online apps stores to remove Didi Chuxing’s ride-hailing app. The Cyberspace Administration of China last week announced plans to review Didi’s operations. The CAC on Monday said the Didi app had been illegally collecting and using personal data.

It ordered online stores to remove the ride-hailing app.

In addition, China ordered two other Chinese companies that recently listed in the U.S. — jobs-search app Kanzhun (BZ) and logistics platform Full Truck Alliance (YMM) — to stop new user registrations. Full Truck Alliance owns truck-hailing apps. Kanzhun and Full Truck Alliance also recently listed in the U.S.

Washington, Beijing Tangle Over Chinese Stocks

“We believe these cybersecurity reviews are (happening) because of China’s concerns around leaking sensitive data to foreign nations as the U.S. passed legislation that would require Chinese companies listed on U.S. exchanges to allow the U.S. Public Company Accounting Oversight Board to check their auditors’ work or delist from U.S. exchanges,” Oppenheimer analyst Bo Pei said in a report to clients.

Pei added: “Article 21 of the Data Security Law (to take effect on 9/1/2021) mentions China will establish a categorical and hierarchical system for data protection and carry out categorized and graded data protections based on the importance of the data. In our view, to mitigate related risks, internet companies will need to establish internal cybersecurity management systems and work closely with regulators.”

Didi stock launched its IPO on June 28. Didi, which operates China’s largest ride-hailing network, raised $4.4 billion in the offering. It listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Tencent Holdings (TCEHY) is an investor in Didi as well as Kanzhun and Full Truck Alliance, according to reports.

Chinese Stocks Tumble On Regulatory Moves

Tencent Music Entertainment stock fell 6.7% to near 14 during early action on the stock market today. Didi stock tumbled 23% to near 12.

Pinduoduo (PDD) retreated 4.9% to 113.30 while JD.com (JD) fell 3.7% to 73.36.

Amid the sell-off in Chinese stocks, Weibo stock popped 12% to 60.83. Chinese media reported that Weibo is in talks with Chinese regulators to take microblogging platform private. Weibo denied talks are underway, according to one report.

Many Chinese stocks have been under pressure since the government targeted e-commerce and cloud computing giant Alibaba Group Holding (BABA).

Alibaba Stock Initially Targeted By Beijing

Alibaba stock sank in early November after Shanghai exchange officials suspended the $34.5 billion spinoff of Ant Group, the fintech arm of Alibaba. Also, Alibaba paid a $2.8 billion antitrust fine by Chinese regulators for abusing its market dominance over merchants and rivals.

Alibaba stock slipped 2.2% to near 213 on Tuesday.

