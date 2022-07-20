Home Business Chinese Regulator to Fine Didi More Than $1 Billion for Data Breaches
Business

Chinese Regulator to Fine Didi More Than $1 Billion for Data Breaches

by News
SINGAPORE—Chinese authorities are preparing to impose a fine of more than $1 billion on ride-hailing company Didi Global , bringing an end to a yearlong investigation into the company’s cybersecurity practices, according to people familiar with the issue.

Once the penalty is unveiled, the government plans to ease a restriction banning Didi from adding new users to its platform, and to allow the Beijing-based technology company’s mobile apps to be restored to domestic app stores, some of the people said. The fine will also pave the way for Didi, whose app is used by tens of millions of users in China each month, to kick-start a new share listing in Hong Kong, these people said.

