chinese-police-asks-public-to-adopt-‘timid’-dogs-who-failed-training

(CNN) Though all dogs are good boys (and girls), not all are suited for a job in law enforcement.

A police academy in China’s northeastern Liaoning province is auctioning off dogs that failed to qualify in their police dog training program, according to a statement on its website. The auction will begin on July 7, with 54 dogs for sale.

Most of the dogs are German Shepherds, a breed used by police departments around the world for their strength and intelligence — though there are a few Dutch Shepherd hybrids and Belgian Malinois on the auction list as well.

The 54 trainees failed to pass their program for a number of reasons, said the police academy — for instance, a number of them were “timid,” “weak” or “frail.” Some “don’t bite,” meaning they didn’t follow trainers’ instructions to attack targets; others “lacked athletic ability” or showed “low ability” to fetch items when thrown.

These aren’t police dogs that have been “eliminated,” posted one police officer in the Jiangning Police Bureau with a sizable social media following — they never reached the stage of becoming a police dog because they were “not admitted.”