Home NEWS Chinese EV maker Nio resumes production after COVID shutdown
NEWS

Chinese EV maker Nio resumes production after COVID shutdown

by News
3 views
Chinese EV maker Nio resumes production after COVID shutdown

China is battling a rising number of COVID cases with tough curbs that have significantly disrupted businesses.

Published On 3 Nov 2src223 Nov 2src22

Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio has resumed production at its two factories in the eastern city of Hefei after COVID-19 curbs disrupted operations and delayed deliveries.

“Production is resumed at the moment,” a company representative said on Thursday, declining to specify whether it was a full or partial resumption.

China is battling a rising number of COVID cases in several big cities with lockdowns and stringent curbs that have disrupted travel and fuelled worker discontent at major Apple supplier Foxconn.

Nio said on Wednesday it had suspended production because of COVID curbs, leading to delays in deliveries when sales are booming, triggering a steep drop in its shares.

Hefei’s latest outbreak began in early October, prompting the authorities to put parts of the city under lockdown at various times, including the district where Nio’s plants are located.

Nio sold 1src,src59 cars last month, nearly three times its sales from October 2src21, after introducing new models such as ET5. For the first 1src months the year, its sales grew 32 percent.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Why Nigerian women can be better at investing

Here’s how the Residential Market has responded to...

Italian scholarship programmes Nigerian students should consider

Nigeria’s movie and music industries contracts for the...

Winter will exacerbate Europe’s energy crisis

Okowa, Ayu, Toronto Tiv, others join Ortom to...

Miracle galore, come and see’, Odumeje boasts of...

Disregard lies of Propagandists, Obi is a frontrunner...

Matthew Hassan Kukah: Nigeria’s bishop, By Chidi Anselm...

Again, flood washes off  Jigawa bridge that killed...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.