chinese-electric-car-start-up-li-auto-delivers-over-1,000-more-cars-than-xpeng-in-june-–.

BEIJING — U.S.-listed electric car start-up Li Auto reported more deliveries than Xpeng in June, putting the latter in last place for the month among a closely followed trio of Chinese automakers.

Li Auto said Friday that last month, it delivered 7,713 units of its only model on the market, the Li One SUV. The Chinese start-up said the figure marked a new monthly high. Li One is more of a hybrid since it comes with a fuel tank to charge the battery and extend driving range.

Xpeng said its deliveries for June also set a monthly record, at 6,565 vehicles. The company said the majority of deliveries were for its P7 sedan, versus its G3 SUV.