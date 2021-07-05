Traders work during the IPO for Chinese ride-hailing company Didi Global Inc on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) floor in New York City, U.S., June 30, 2021.

China’s technology giants have grown into some of the world’s most valuable companies largely unchecked by regulation — but that’s changing.

Since the 2017 Cybersecurity Law, China has had some regulation around data.

But in June, the Data Security Law was passed which defines the rules around how companies collect, store, process and transfer data. It comes into force in September.

A separate piece of legislation called the Personal Information Protection Law is also being worked on. If passed, it will give users more control over their data.

“We can definitely expect to see a lot of user data crackdowns as soon as those two laws are passed,” Schaefer said. “This is definitely another front (of regulation).”