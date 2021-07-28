Home Technology China’s Q2 smartphone shipments down 11% – IDC data – Yahoo Finance
Technology

China’s Q2 smartphone shipments down 11% – IDC data – Yahoo Finance

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
china’s-q2-smartphone-shipments-down-11%-–-idc-data-–-yahoo-finance

(Reuters) – Smartphone shipments in China were down 11% in the second quarter, mainly due to a decline in Huawei’s business in the aftermath of U.S. sanctions on the Chinese company, data from research firm International Data Corporation (IDC) showed.

Budget phone maker Honor, which was spun off from parent Huawei in the wake of sanctions last year, entered the top 5 in the country for the first time, but shipments were down about 46% for the brand, IDC said.

In total, 78.1 million units were shipped in China in the second quarter, IDC added.

Vivo was the top brand favoured by Chinese buyers with a 23.8% market share, followed by Oppo, Xiaomi Corp, and Apple Inc, according to the data.

IDC said the top four had significant year-on-year growth, but could not make up for the sharp decline of others including Huawei, which was once China’s leading smartphone brand.

(Reporting by Shubham Kalia, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Unknown Liquid Phase Discovered in Glass Is ‘A...

Twitter Poaches Employees Of Brief, News App Will...

Viral Red Dead Redemption Video Highlights Activities Players...

Starfield, Elden Ring Face Similar Concerns at Launch...

Everything new in iOS 15 beta 4: Safari...

Realme’s MagSafe clone to be a first for...

Nintendo Is Shutting Down Dr. Mario World For...

New World: How to Farm and Use Azoth...

3DS System Update 11.15.0-47 Is Now Live, Here...

Take A Look Inside Apple’s MagSafe Battery Pack...

Leave a Reply