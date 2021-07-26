china’s-private-education-firms-are-the-latest-targets-of-beijing’s-crackdown

(CNN Business) Chinese officials are turning their crackdown on private business to yet another industry: education.

A slew of big Chinese education and private tutoring companies are reeling from new rules barring them from turning a profit or raising funding on stock markets, with some warning that the regulations will hurt their business.

The new rules, published over the weekend by China’s Ministry of Education, apply to what the agency calls “online training institutions.”

“Capitalized operations are strictly prohibited,” the ministry wrote in its order, adding that such institutions cannot obtain financing through public markets, nor can they seek foreign capital through mergers and acquisitions. “Those who have violated regulations shall be cleaned up and rectified,” it added.

The education ministry’s announcement roiled Chinese markets and wiped billions of dollars off the market value of several of the country’s major, publicly traded education firms in Hong Kong and New York.