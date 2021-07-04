Home Business China’s home appliances sector reports growth in Jan.-May – CGTN
Business

China’s home appliances sector reports growth in Jan.-May – CGTN

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
china’s-home-appliances-sector-reports-growth-in-jan.-may-–-cgtn

Customers standing before an LCD TV stand, Shanghai, China, March 24, 2021. /CFP

Customers standing before an LCD TV stand, Shanghai, China, March 24, 2021. /CFP

China’s home appliances sector saw steady expansion in the first five months of the year, data from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology showed.

The industry’s combined profits during the period rose 16.6 percent year on year to 39.69 billion yuan ($6.13 billion), according to the ministry.

The operating revenue of the industry reached 668.92 billion yuan during the period, up 38 percent from a year earlier.

In the first five months, China’s output of household refrigerators grew 29.2 percent year on year to 37.12 million units, while the production of washing machines went up 37.3 percent to 36.18 million units, the data showed.

Source(s): Xinhua News Agency

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Tyson recalls 8.5 million pounds of frozen, ready...

France Says It’s Difficult to Meet EU Requests...

80 Huge 4th Of July Sales To Take...

DIDI BREAKING INVESTOR ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages...

BLACK ROCK PETROLEUM SIGNS LETTER OF INTENT TO...

‘Made in USA’ stock picks: Traders share their...

2021 Jeep Wrangler 4XE road test and review:...

“I Definitely Want This to Be the Satoshi...

ECB’s Knot says ‘inflation is not dead’ in...

Didi app pulled from app stores in China...

Leave a Reply