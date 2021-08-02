Home Business China’s forex market turnover rises in June – Premium Times
China’s foreign exchange (forex) market saw a turnover of 20.33 trillion yuan (about 3.16 trillion U.S. dollars) in June, up from 17.98 trillion yuan in May, official data showed.

This is contained in a statement by the State Administration of Foreign Exchange on Monday in Beijing.

It said that the turnover of forex transactions between banks and their clients totaled 3.39 trillion yuan in June.

It added that the interbank forex transactions stood at 16.93 trillion yuan.

The data showed that in the first half of the year, the country’s forex market turnover totaled 112.64 trillion yuan.

(NAN)

