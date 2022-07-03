Home Business China’s Fast-Fashion Giant Shein Faces Dozens of Lawsuits Alleging Design Theft
China’s Fast-Fashion Giant Shein Faces Dozens of Lawsuits Alleging Design Theft

HONG KONG—In just a few years, the Chinese apparel giant Shein has captured the market for bargain-seeking Gen-Z shoppers by offering huge varieties of cheap apparel every day. Along the way, it has picked up a long list of complaints of copyright theft from big brands and boutique designers.

Valued at more than $100 billion and backed by big-name investors such as Sequoia Capital China and General Atlantic, Shein—pronounced “she-in”—has enjoyed booming growth. Its appeal includes cut-rate prices, successful tie-ups with online influencers and an endlessly refreshing wardrobe of up to 6,000 new items a day.

