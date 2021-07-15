china’s-economy-grows-by-7.9%-in-the-second-quarter

GDP increased 7.9% in the April-to-June quarter compared with the same period a year ago, China’s National Bureau of Statistics said Thursday.

That rate of growth was significantly slower than the 18.3% year-on-year increase China registered in the first quarter — though that record-breaking figure largely reflected how much the economy slumped in early 2020, as the coronavirus pandemic was taking hold.

The second-quarter rate of growth was a bit weaker than expected. Analysts polled by Reuters predicted that China’s economy would expand 8.1%.

The Chinese economy has flashed some troubling signs in recent months. Record commodity prices drove factory inflation to the highest levels in more than a decade, while supply chain disruptions caused by shipping backlogs and an energy shortage held back factory production.