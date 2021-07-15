china’s-economic-growth-slows-in-the-second-quarter

BEIJING—China’s economy grew 7.9% from a year earlier in the second quarter, slowing sharply from the 18.3% year-over-year growth that was recorded in the first three months of the year, as the low base of comparison from the year-earlier period tapered off.

Economists widely expected Chinese economic growth to trend lower beginning in the second quarter and through the end of the year.

After recording a historic 6.8% contraction in the first quarter of 2020 due to Covid-19 outbreaks, China’s economy rebounded to growth in the April-to-June period and reported higher year-over-year growth rates through the remaining quarters of the year.

Thursday’s 7.9% economic growth was in line with expectations from economists polled by The Wall Street Journal.

Compared with the first quarter of this year, China’s GDP rose 1.3% in the second quarter, accelerating from a 0.6% quarter-to-quarter increase in the first three months, according to data released by Thursday by the National Bureau of Statistics.