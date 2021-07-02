china’s-crackdown-on-its-tech-giants-isn’t-a-move-to-‘take-the-wings-off’-its-entrepreneurs,-says-strategist-–.

China’s recent moves to regulate its technology companies are not necessarily intended to “take the wings off” of its entrepreneurs, a strategist told . on Thursday.

When asked if there could be policy missteps in China’s crackdown on its tech companies, Andy Rothman, an investment strategist with Matthews Asia, explained that it reflects a different approach to regulation as compared with the West.

“They are dealing with regulatory issues in a different way than Western governments deal. So normally, a Western government would lay out a regulatory structure in the early days of a new industry, like fintech being developed,” he told .’s “Street Signs Asia.”

“The Chinese experience has been instead, to say to entrepreneurs, go ahead and give this a try. And then we’ll step in there after we see how it works and decide how to regulate it,” said Rothman. “And I think that’s what they’re doing now.”