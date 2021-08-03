china’s-16-year-old-guan-chenchen-wins-balance-beam-gold

Ariake Gymnastics Centre, Tokyo (CNN) China’s Guan Chenchen won gold in the women’s balance beam final at the Tokyo Olympics as US gymnastics star Simone Biles overcame mental health challenges to claim a bronze.

Biles’ psychological well-being has been the focus of attention since she withdrew from the women’s team final last week.

The 24-year-old then didn’t compete in four individual finals at the Tokyo Olympics — the all-around individual competition, the vault, the uneven bars and floor — but returned to great applause from her USA teammates seated in one corner of the Ariake Gymnastics Centre.

Tuesday’s final was the American’s last chance to claim a medal at Tokyo 2020 and she scored 14.000 for a clean and confident routine.

That score initially placed Biles second behind China’s Tang Xijing on 14.233, but the 16-year-old Guan, the top qualifier in the event and the last to perform her routine, moved into the gold medal position with a score of 14.633.