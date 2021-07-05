Home Business China Launches Review Into U.S.-Listed Chinese Tech Companies
Business

China Launches Review Into U.S.-Listed Chinese Tech Companies

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
china-launches-review-into-us.-listed-chinese-tech-companies

A unit of China’s cybersecurity regulator launched data-security reviews of apps operated by two other U.S.-listed Chinese companies, just days after announcing a similar probe against ride-hailing giant Didi Global Inc.

The latest action targets two truck-hailing apps operated by Full Truck Alliance Co. and an online recruiting app owned by Kanzhun Ltd. Both companies went public in the U.S. in June. Like Didi, they were ordered to stop adding new users while the probe is being conducted.

On Monday, China’s Cybersecurity Review Office, which falls under the Cyberspace Administration of China, said it launched a data-security probe into the apps Yunmanman, Huochebang and Boss Zhipin. It said the review is aimed at preventing national data security risks, maintaining national security and protecting public interests.

Shares in SoftBank Group Corp. , which owns stakes in both Didi Global and Full Truck Alliance, fell 4.9% in Monday morning trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

(more to come)

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

European Business Leaders Want a Stronger Hand With...

Dollar pauses as rate hike fears ebb, Fed...

Growth in China’s June services activity falls to...

Japan’s digital yen plan to become clearer late...

PRECIOUS-Gold eases off two-week high as U.S. dollar...

Global cloud infrastructure market to shift towards shared...

Japan’s service sector activity contracts for 17th month...

Exclusive: After pressuring telecom firms, Myanmar’s junta bans...

China’s economy sees new pockets of growth in...

Naira fears dominate business circles – The Nation...

Leave a Reply