China Launches Review Into U.S.-Listed Chinese Tech Companies

A unit of China’s cybersecurity regulator launched data-security reviews of apps operated by two other U.S.-listed Chinese companies, just days after announcing a similar probe against ride-hailing giant Didi Global Inc.

The latest action targets two truck-hailing apps operated by Full Truck Alliance Co. and an online recruiting app owned by Kanzhun Ltd. Both companies went public in the U.S. in June. Like Didi, they were ordered to stop adding new users while the probe is being conducted.

On Monday, China’s Cybersecurity Review Office, which falls under the Cyberspace Administration of China, said it launched a data-security probe into the apps Yunmanman, Huochebang and Boss Zhipin. It said the review is aimed at preventing national data security risks, maintaining national security and protecting public interests.

Shares in SoftBank Group Corp. , which owns stakes in both Didi Global and Full Truck Alliance, fell 4.9% in Monday morning trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

(more to come)