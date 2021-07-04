China-Laos railway under construction – Global Times

Aerial photo taken on July 2, 2021 shows a section of the China-Laos railway under construction in Ning’er Hani and Yi Autonomous County of Puer City, southwest China’s Yunnan Province. The China-Laos railway, which stretches more than 1,000 km from Kunming, capital of China’s Yunnan Province, to Vientiane of Laos is scheduled to open in December this year. (Photo: Xinhua)

Construction workers work at Puer Station on the China-Laos railway in Puer City, southwest China’s Yunnan Province, July 2, 2021. The China-Laos railway, which stretches more than 1,000 km from Kunming, capital of China’s Yunnan Province, to Vientiane of Laos is scheduled to open in December this year. (Photo: Xinhua)