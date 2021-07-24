July 22, 2021 | 5:19pm | Updated July 22, 2021 | 5:20pm

Massive flooding in China is disrupting the country’s supply chain, including the production of food, cars and coal, according to a report.

Even as power and travel infrastructure were restored in the country, damage caused by several days of downpour continued Thursday to cause trouble for the production and distribution of goods across the spectrum.

“As Zhengzhou is a top national transportation hub and Henan province is a major producer of grains, raw materials and some manufactured products like iPhones, we believe the rainfall and flooding will have a material impact on business activity and inflation in the short term,” Nomura analysts wrote, according to Reuters.

Foxconn, the company that in Zhengzhou produces iPhones for Apple, said there so far has been no impact on its production facility.

“We are closely monitoring the situation and will provide any updates as appropriate,” the company reportedly said.

But the outlet, citing an unnamed source familiar with the situation, also reported that a smaller Foxconn facility that produces desktop connectors in Zhengzhou had equipment damaged in the flooding.

SAIC Motor, China’s largest car maker, warned of derailed logistics at its Zhengzhou plant, Reuters reported.

In addition to wreaking havoc on China’s supply chain in the short term, Reuters reported the floods could in the long-term harm farm output, since rainwater can spread disease on farms.

Meanwhile, Taiwan’s Central Weather Bureau issued a warning Thursday and said heavy rain will affect Taipei City and other northern parts of the island through Thursday night.

The storm is then expected to move on to the Chinese mainland, battering the financial hub of Shanghai and nearby provinces of Zhejiang, Fujian and Jiangsu with rainstorms and gales, the China Meteorological Administration said.

With Post wires