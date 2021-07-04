China bans Didi, its biggest ride-hailing service, from app stores – CNN

New York (CNN Business) Didi, China’s largest ride-hailing service, continues to fall into deeper trouble with Chinese regulators.

The Cyberspace Administration of China on Sunday banned Didi from app stores after saying it posed a cybersecurity risk for customers.

“Didi Chuxing app is found to have severely violated the laws by illegally collecting and using personal information,” the regulator said. It called on Didi to fix the issue with its app to comply with the country’s laws and to ensure its customers’ safety.

The company, which has 377 million active users in China alone, said in a statement it is complying with China’s demands, pulling the app from stores as it works to make changes to its app to satisfy regulators. Didi said customers and drivers who have already downloaded the app will be able to continue to use it.

“We sincerely thank the … department for its instruction in troubleshooting Didi’s risks,” the company said. “We will rectify and improve risk avoidance and … provide safe and convenient services to our users.”