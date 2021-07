A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a “Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine” sticker and a medical syringe in front of displayed China flag in this illustration taken, October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

BEIJING, July 18 (Reuters) – China administered about 9.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines on July 17, taking the total to 1.447 billion doses, data from the National Health Commission showed on Sunday.

Reporting by Muyu Xu and Tony Munroe; Editing by Edmund Klamann

