Children in Need and Comic Relief to air from BBC Salford studios – BBC News

Children in Need and Comic Relief, the BBC’s annual charity fundraising TV specials, will be broadcast from the corporation’s Salford studios from 2021 onwards.

The move, announced on Friday, is part of the BBC’s commitment to the nations and regions outside of London.

Children in Need chief executive Simon Antrobus said the team was “hugely excited” to be heading to Salford.

The 2020 charity appeal show raised a total of £57 million. for UK charities.

Broadcast on BBC One, the programme featured appearances from singer Kylie Minogue, footballer Marcus Rashford and fitness coach Joe Wicks.

“The past year has left lasting effects on the lives of children and young people facing disadvantage,” Antrobus said.

“The 2021 Appeal show will be a chance for us to come together as a nation and demonstrate that we will always be here for the children and young people across the UK that need us most.”

image caption Justin Bieber’s Comic Relief performance aired on the same day that he released his album, Justice

His Comic Relief counterpart, Samir Patel, added: “The support we get from the public all around the country but particularly in the North is simply outstanding.

“To get back in a live studio with a full crew and studio audience at our new home will be a treat – roll on next March!”

Justin Bieber and the Duke of Cambridge were among famous faces who took part in this year’s Red Nose Day, which was also broadcast on BBC One.

Children In Need, which will take place again in November, focuses on assisting UK charities; while Comic Relief is intended to help people in poverty around the world and will be broadcast again in March next year.

