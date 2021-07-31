Child Protection Law useless unless implemented – Katsina Children Parliament

The Katsina State Children Parliament has said that the aim of the Child Protection Bill signed into law last year by the state government would be of no use if it is not implemented.

The plenary session, presided over by the House Speaker, Ibrahim Maharazu, disclosed this during its fourth session held on Friday at the state’s House of Assembly Complex.

In a motion titled: ‘Development and Rollout of the Child Protection Law Implementation Plan’ jointly sponsored by Aisha Idris Nakano, representing Katsina Constituency, and Hajara Yusuf, representing Danja Constituency, and was seconded by Safwan Lawal, representing Bakori Constituency.

Aisha Nakano called on the executive arm of government in the state to expedite action in developing and implementing a workable plan for the Child Protection Bill passed into law since last year in the state.

She expressed happiness over the passage of the bill into law. However, she said the effort will be futile as long as the law remains unimplemented.

According to her, it is high time to stop favouring child abuse in the state by ensuring that the efforts of those who worked hard to see that the law was passed do not end in futility.

Nakano tasked the inaugurated committee on implementation of the child protection law to do all that is needed in ensuring that the law is implemented by the executive arm of government in the state. She said a strategic workable plan to cover all the areas concerning children is needed for the successful implementation of the law.

“This law is a very important law which contains all the necessary laws protecting children and ensuring they have a better life.



After the passage of this bill into law, I think it is not going to be of any use if it is not implemented.

“They say a bill is not a law until it is ‘passed and assented to’ but we say ‘a law is not a law until it is implemented’,” Nakano said.

“It is high time to stop favouring child abuse in the state. When I say favouring child abuse, I mean that when a child is abused and nothing is done about it, that means the abuse is indirectly favoured.

“So, it is time we stand up and make sure that this law is implemented and children are properly protected.

“A lot of people have worked on this bill before it became a law and we don’t want it to be in vain. Let’s complete the work. We have already done a lot. This is just a completion.

“So, I want to call for strategic planning to ensure that this law is properly implemented.



“I hereby call on the implementation committee to draw out a workable and strategic plan covering each and every area and making sure that this law is implemented,” NaKano added.

On her part, the cosponsor of the motion, Hajara Yusuf, representing Danja Constituency, said there is need for members of the public to be well enlightened on the Child Protection Law to enable it achieve its purpose of reaching the targeted audience.

“After the implementation of the child protection law in 2020, what we need to do now is to ensure that this law is implemented by creating public enlightenment. Because without enlightenment the law will not reach where it is supposed to reach.

“So, I am calling on the house to approve and prepare the law in a leaflet that can be shared to the people so that they can know about this law that has been passed and take advantage of it,” Hajara said.

The house in a unanimous decision called on the executive arm of government to without further delay roll out a working plan for the implementation of the Child Protection Law.

In the same vein, the member of Parliament representing Batsari constituency, Umma Abubakar, in a motion titled, ‘Persistent Insecurity in Katsina State’, seconded by Hon. Ibrahim Sani, representing Safana Constituency, called on the state government to intensify effort and bring to an end the prevailing insecurity situation witnessed in the state.

According to her, scores of primary schools in the state, mostly in the rural areas have been abandoned due to the menace of bandits in the areas.

She identified primary schools in Batsari, Safana, Danmusa, Jibia, Faskari and Kankara LGA as the most affected in the state.

Umma added that the school calendar in the state has become irregular due to the security challenge in the state causing many children in those affected areas to abandon school and wander around for fear of being kidnapped.

She further said parents could no longer access their farms due to the overbearing activities of bandits in the area and that the situation if it continues unabated may lead to hunger strike and starvation in the state.

“The children are looking for a Messiah to come to their rescue. The lives of children are in danger with various attacks by the bandits in some areas of the state like Batsari, Safana, Danmusa, Jibia, Faskari and Kankara. Likewise, our educational system is being destabilized in such a way that the school calendar is no longer being used because most of our primary schools in those are not in operation due to banditry,” Umma said

After series of deliberations, by members of the Parliament on all the order of motions raised for the day, the house unanimously adopted the motion one after the other and called on the government to expedite action and roll out workable plan concerning the implementation of the Child Protection Law

The Speaker of the Parliament, Hon. Ibrahim Maharazu, in his remarks, directed the House Clerk to forward copies of the house resolutions to the executive arm of government for onward actions.

The Community Engagement and Advocacy Coordinator for Save the Children International in the State, Murjanatu Kabir applauded the efforts of the Children Parliament in the state for working assiduously towards the emancipation of children in the state and the nation at large.

She equally called on the executive arm of government in the state to see to the speedy implementation of the law in the state to curb the prevailing abuse of children in the state.