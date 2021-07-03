child-of-miami-firefighter-among-collapse-victims

-
Reuters
Era ends, uncertainty looms as U.S. forces quit main Afghanistan base
KABUL (Reuters) -American troops pulled out of their main military base in Afghanistan on Friday, leaving behind a piece of the World Trade Center they buried 20 years ago in a country that could descend into civil war without them. The quiet departure from Bagram Air Base brought an effective end to the longest war in U.S. history. It came as the Taliban insurgency ramps up its offensive throughout the country after peace talks sputtered.
Reuters Videos
‘They’re going through hell’: Biden in Surfside
U.S. President Joe Biden traveled to South Florida Thursday, meeting with a coalition of first responders who have worked through rain and high temperatures to comb through the rubble after last week’s condominium collapse in the town of Surfside near Miami that left 18 killed and 145 still missing. “Thank you, thank you, thank you.” The President and Dr Jill Biden also stopped by a makeshift memorial and met privately with the families of the those killed or missing. “The other reason I came down was to meet with the families. The whole nation is mourning with these families. They see it every day on Television. They’re going through hell.” Thursday’s visit came as search and rescue operations were temporarily halted due to concerns about the stability of the remaining structure. “The last thing that they would want, that we would want, is that in the process of trying to recover – and the possibility – there’s still the possibility someone could be alive, someone could still be breathing, someone could be there – that the last thing you want to have happen is have that building collapse and kill 10, 20, 30, 50 firefighters.” Biden acknowledged that hopes of finding any survivors dimmed with each passing day, but said it was possible someone might still be pulled out alive. Officials still do not know what caused the Champlain Towers South to come abruptly crashing down last Thursday morning.. “Whatever you need.” Earlier in the day, Biden attended a briefing with local officials and said “100%” of the search and rescue cost for the first 30 days would be covered by the federal government.Rescue-and-recovery teams resumed their efforts later Thursday evening.
The Guardian
Biden warns of danger of Delta variant as US set to miss vaccination target
President says America has Covid-19 ‘on the run’ but new cases jumped 10% amid patchy take-up of vaccines across country Jamaican immigrant Sandra Lindsay, the first person to receive a Covid vaccine in the US, is presented with the Outstanding Citizen By Choice award by Joe Biden on Friday. Photograph: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images Joe Biden has warned that although America has Covid-19 “on the run” the latest variant is of particular concern among those who remain unvaccinated – as the preside
Associated Press
Germany recommends combination of AstraZeneca, mRNA shots
Germany is recommending that all people who get a first shot of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine switch to a different type of vaccine for their second shot. Health Minister Jens Spahn conferred with his colleagues from Germany’s 16 states on Friday, the day after the country’s standing committee on vaccination issued a draft recommendation. In a statement, the committee said that “according to current study results,” the immune response from a mixture of AstraZeneca with an mRNA vaccine was “significantly superior” to that from two doses of AstraZeneca.
Associated Press
Tally of missing in condo collapse falls to 128 after audit
The tally of the missing in the Florida condominium collapse was substantially reduced Friday, from 145 to 128, after duplicate names were eliminated and some people reported missing turned up safe, officials said. Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said the number of missing declined following an audit. In some cases, English and Hebrew names have been offered for the same missing relative, officials have said.
The Root
Watch Out World, She’s Dior Now: Yara Shahidi Is the Legendary French Design House’s Newest Face
If you were wondering what Grown-ish and Black-ish star Yara Shahidi will be getting into next—that is, other than continuing to double-major in Social Studies and African-American Studies at Harvard—apparently, she’ll be slipping into something by Christian Dior. The 21-year-old actress, executive producer and activist is now also the French luxury house’s newest global brand ambassador, becoming the face of both its women’s fashion and cosmetics, “representing the designs created by Dior women
Associated Press
As condo crashed down, they escaped through smoke and ruin
Alfredo Lopez and his wife Marian were asleep when the first thundering blast jolted them awake. Alfredo rushed to wake his 24-year-old son Michael, urging him to get dressed, before running to the balcony window. The Lopez family has lived for two decades on the street side of the condo that’s still partially intact.
Associated Press
Firefighter’s daughter, 7, found in Florida condo rubble
The body of a Miami firefighter’s 7-year-old daughter was recovered from the site of a South Florida condo collapse by the search and rescue team he had been assisting, officials said Friday. On Friday, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced the death toll now stands at 20, with 128 people still considered missing in the wreckage. Miami Mayor Francis Suarez confirmed that the child, whose name hasn’t been released, was the daughter of a firefighter.