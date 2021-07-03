child-of-miami-firefighter-among-collapse-victims

Reuters Videos

‘They’re going through hell’: Biden in Surfside

U.S. President Joe Biden traveled to South Florida Thursday, meeting with a coalition of first responders who have worked through rain and high temperatures to comb through the rubble after last week’s condominium collapse in the town of Surfside near Miami that left 18 killed and 145 still missing. “Thank you, thank you, thank you.” The President and Dr Jill Biden also stopped by a makeshift memorial and met privately with the families of the those killed or missing. “The other reason I came down was to meet with the families. The whole nation is mourning with these families. They see it every day on Television. They’re going through hell.” Thursday’s visit came as search and rescue operations were temporarily halted due to concerns about the stability of the remaining structure. “The last thing that they would want, that we would want, is that in the process of trying to recover – and the possibility – there’s still the possibility someone could be alive, someone could still be breathing, someone could be there – that the last thing you want to have happen is have that building collapse and kill 10, 20, 30, 50 firefighters.” Biden acknowledged that hopes of finding any survivors dimmed with each passing day, but said it was possible someone might still be pulled out alive. Officials still do not know what caused the Champlain Towers South to come abruptly crashing down last Thursday morning.. “Whatever you need.” Earlier in the day, Biden attended a briefing with local officials and said “100%” of the search and rescue cost for the first 30 days would be covered by the federal government.Rescue-and-recovery teams resumed their efforts later Thursday evening.