Chicago Tribune

5 injured in shooting on Chicago’s West Side

CHICAGO — Five men were injured in a shooting in the South Austin neighborhood around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, according to Chicago police. The men, ages 23 to 50, were gathered in a yard in the 4800 block of West Race Avenue when a man with a gun entered the yard and began shooting at them, police said in a media notification. The men who were shot were 36, 48, 23, 30, and 50; all five men suffered …