Home News America Chicago police identify man fatally shot by officers
News America

Chicago police identify man fatally shot by officers

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
chicago-police-identify-man-fatally-shot-by-officers

Police in Chicago have identified a 34-year-old man fatally shot by law enforcement officers after he reportedly pointed a gun at them as they tried to arrest him

July 10, 2021, 5:31 PM

1 min read

CHICAGO — Police in Chicago have identified a 34-year-old man fatally shot by law enforcement officers after he reportedly pointed a gun at them as they tried to arrest him.

The Chicago Police Department released Klevontaye White’s name late Friday. Officials initially said the man who was killed was 33.

White died at a Chicago hospital, hours after Friday’s shooting in the city’s West Garfield Park neighborhood as members of a fugitive task force were trying to serve an arrest warrant for aggravated criminal sexual assault with a firearm.

Police Superintendent David Brown told reporters that the man wouldn’t get out of the vehicle he was in and pointed a gun at the officers. Three Chicago police officers and a U.S. marshal opened fire.

Authorities haven’t said whether White fired any shots, but no officers were wounded.

Police body-camera video of the shooting will be released within 60 days.

ABC News

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Arizona man accused of plowing truck into cyclists...

Haiti’s interim prime minister says president was tortured...

Nebraska zoo says 200 people possibly exposed to...

South Dakota official: Fatal crash may have been...

G-20 finance ministers back plan to stop use...

Some Texas Democrats ready to walk as GOP...

Millions in West still threatened by ‘dangerously’ hot...

Father asks for help after son killed in...

Bangladesh juice factory owner arrested after 52 killed...

Death toll rises to 86 as recovery teams...

Leave a Reply