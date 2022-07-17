Home WORLD NEWS Chhattisgarh minister Singh Deo skips Cong legislature party meeting
Chhattisgarh minister Singh Deo skips Cong legislature party meeting

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh minister TS

Singh Deo

on Sunday didn’t attend the Congress legislature party meeting being held at the official residence of Chief Minister

Bhupesh Baghel

here. Singh Deo, locked in a turf war with Baghel, gave up one of the five portfolios held by him in the Bhupesh

Baghel

cabinet a day earlier.

The meeting began after 7:30 PM to discuss the July 18 presidential poll and the state

Assembly

‘s monsoon session scheduled to begin on July 20, a party leader said.

Singh Deo told PTI over the phone that he is in

Ambikapur

(Surguja district), his hometown and constituency, to attend pre-planned engagements and will not be able to take part in the CLP meeting.

He, however, said he will arrive here on Monday to cast his vote for the presidential polls.

