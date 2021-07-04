Home SPORTS Cheverus graduate Victoria Bossong wins Gatorade award for track and field
Jul. 4—Cheverus High graduate Victoria Bossong was named the Gatorade Maine Girls Track and Field Player of the Year.

Bossong set three records as the Class A state championships meet in June. She won the 400 metersin 55.08 seconds, the 800 in 2:10.66 and the 100 in 11.81 (she set the state record with an 11.73 in the preliminary round). She finished second in the 200.

Bossong, who will continue her career at Harvard University, had a 4.19 GPA.

On Friday, Bossong finished fourth in the Nike Outdoor Nationals in Eugene, Oregon with a time of 54.21 seconds.

On Saturday, Bossong finished 18th in the 800 with a time of 2:13.78.

